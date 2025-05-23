Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells 13,570 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, David Zapolsky sold 7,100 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.23, for a total value of $1,428,733.00.

On Monday, February 24th, David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00.

Shares of AMZN traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.99. The stock had a trading volume of 33,340,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,929,775. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company's 50-day moving average is $189.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

