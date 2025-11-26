Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells 14,587 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD - Get Free Report) CEO Bradley Campbell sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $146,453.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,137,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,311.28. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Amicus Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 450.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 472.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 499.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

