Insider Selling: Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) CTO Sells 8,575 Shares of Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $16,807.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 430,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,887.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMPX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,177,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.42. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 84.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 152,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company's stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded Amprius Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $8.17.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

