Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells 18,232 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 18,232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $3,200,445.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,397,923.54. This trade represents a 13.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ARES traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.46. 940,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,876. The company has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $107.69 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Ares Management's payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 20.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Ares Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 65,325 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $1,995,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Ares Management by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 10,273 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $166.36.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

