Insider Selling: Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 24,042 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,994,431.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,235,162.35. The trade was a 70.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64.

On Monday, September 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 56,548 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $8,118,030.88.

On Friday, September 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 438,764 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $63,111,813.76.

ANET traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.25. 3,895,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,015,422. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.79. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

