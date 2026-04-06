Insider Selling: Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Sells 3,649 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) VP Paul Alpern sold 3,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $64,404.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 86,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,524,712.90. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Arteris Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:AIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.24. 370,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.43. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on Arteris in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arteris from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arteris has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIP

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arteris in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Arteris by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the company's stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company's stock.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company's core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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