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Insider Selling: Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) CAO Sells 1,919 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
Arvinas logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Arvinas CAO David Loomis sold 1,919 shares on May 11 at an average price of $9.94, for proceeds of about $19,075. The filing said the sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards.
  • Arvinas reported mixed quarterly results, with a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.90 per share but revenue of $15.6 million that missed estimates and fell sharply from a year ago. The company remains unprofitable, and analysts expect a full-year loss.
  • Recent developments around VEPPANU and analyst sentiment have been positive, including a licensing deal with Rigel that could bring $85 million upfront plus up to $320 million in milestones and royalties. Analysts remain split overall, with the stock carrying a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.14.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Arvinas.

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) CAO David Loomis sold 1,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $19,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $399,518.42. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Arvinas Price Performance

ARVN stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 787,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,453. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $636.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.05. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Arvinas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arvinas

Key Arvinas News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arvinas this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its price target on Arvinas to $18 from $16 and reiterated a buy rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. BTIG raises Arvinas price target
  • Positive Sentiment: Arvinas and Pfizer struck a licensing deal with Rigel Pharmaceuticals for exclusive global rights to VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), bringing in $85 million upfront and transition payments plus up to $320 million in additional milestones and royalties. Arvinas and Pfizer deal with Rigel
  • Positive Sentiment: The company said VEPPANU became the first FDA-approved PROTAC, which validates Arvinas’ drug-degradation platform and supports its pipeline story. Arvinas Q1 2026 results and corporate update
  • Neutral Sentiment: First-quarter results were mixed: Arvinas reported a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.90 per share, but revenue of $15.6 million missed estimates and fell sharply from a year ago. Arvinas Q1 earnings report
  • Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching pre-earnings commentary and transcript coverage, but these items appear more informational than market-moving on their own. Arvinas earnings call transcript
  • Negative Sentiment: Despite the product and licensing progress, Arvinas remains unprofitable with weak revenue trends, which may temper enthusiasm for the stock’s longer-term fundamentals. Arvinas earnings expectations

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Arvinas by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Arvinas by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 16,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company's stock.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc NASDAQ: ARVN is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body's natural protein-recycling systems.

The company's most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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