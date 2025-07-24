Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Sells 729,228 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) Director Justin Rosenstein sold 729,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $10,996,758.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,067,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,343,374.04. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Justin Rosenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Justin Rosenstein sold 966,576 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $14,537,303.04.

On Monday, July 21st, Justin Rosenstein sold 195,131 shares of Asana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $2,928,916.31.

On Friday, July 18th, Justin Rosenstein sold 226,600 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $3,396,734.00.

On Thursday, July 10th, Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $373,750.00.

NYSE ASAN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.95. 3,078,152 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,942. The company's 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asana from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 13.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the company's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 3.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 14.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

