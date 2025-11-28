Insider Selling: ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) insider Paul Elliot Mann sold 50,000 shares of ASP Isotopes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,921,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,708,157.07. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Elliot Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Paul Elliot Mann sold 112,500 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $844,875.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Paul Elliot Mann sold 81,076 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $691,578.28.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Paul Elliot Mann sold 81,077 shares of ASP Isotopes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $680,236.03.

ASP Isotopes Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of ASPI stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.20. 3,023,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,870,618. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.28. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). ASP Isotopes had a negative return on equity of 190.44% and a negative net margin of 1,259.12%.The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,516,763 shares of the company's stock worth $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,024 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in ASP Isotopes by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,511,186 shares of the company's stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in ASP Isotopes by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,508,062 shares of the company's stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,517 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in ASP Isotopes by 45.5% in the third quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the second quarter valued at about $16,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASPI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ASP Isotopes in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.00.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

