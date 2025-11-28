Insider Selling: AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 387,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,699,160. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 1.8%

AST SpaceMobile stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. 4,225,695 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,020,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 2.46.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASTS shares. William Blair began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.66.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 225.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $33,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

