Insider Selling: AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Sells 4,967 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,967 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $188,746.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,306,212. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sven Wehrwein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Sven Wehrwein sold 5,033 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $187,831.56.

Get AtriCure alerts: Sign Up

AtriCure Stock Performance

ATRC traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $36.03. 677,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,172. The company's 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.56.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $131.25 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.260--0.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised AtriCure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $54.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AtriCure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,411,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 273,749 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 126.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in AtriCure by 203.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,729 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in AtriCure by 10.1% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,880 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company's stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AtriCure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AtriCure wasn't on the list.

While AtriCure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here