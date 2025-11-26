Insider Selling: AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Sells 5,033 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $187,831.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,837.68. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sven Wehrwein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Sven Wehrwein sold 4,967 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $188,746.00.

AtriCure Trading Down 6.4%

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 677,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,172. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.56.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $131.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.260--0.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised AtriCure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research set a $54.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 197.1% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 811 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 1,818.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 98.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,593 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

