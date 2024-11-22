Insider Selling: Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB - Get Free Report) insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,151,704.80. The trade was a 9.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Bel Fuse alerts: Sign Up

Bel Fuse Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ BELFB traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $79.41. 65,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,277. The company's 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $996.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bel Fuse's dividend payout ratio is 6.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 319.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,008 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,298 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 47.7% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,785 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,490 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 49.6% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BELFB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Northland Capmk upgraded Bel Fuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bel Fuse

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bel Fuse, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bel Fuse wasn't on the list.

While Bel Fuse currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here