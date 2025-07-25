Insider Selling: BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells 18,036 Shares of Stock

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get BlackRock alerts: Sign Up

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $5.11 on Friday, reaching $1,123.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 516,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,644. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,027.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $976.79.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.36 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 76.5% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

View Our Latest Report on BlackRock

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackRock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here