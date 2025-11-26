Insider Selling: Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL - Get Free Report) Director Lorin Brass sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,705 shares in the company, valued at $824,790. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Bristow Group alerts: Sign Up

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Bristow Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. 308,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,094. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $386.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $400.00 million. Bristow Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 90.4% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 58,340 shares of the company's stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bristow Group by 757.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 79,998 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 132,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTOL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristow Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Bristow Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristow Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristow Group

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristow Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristow Group wasn't on the list.

While Bristow Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here