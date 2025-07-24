Insider Selling: BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Director Sells 13,303 Shares of Stock

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL - Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Galli sold 13,303 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $214,045.27. Following the sale, the director owned 81,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,308,261.81. This trade represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BV Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BV Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 45,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. BV Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $170.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.49. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut BV Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BV Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in BV Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BV Financial by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BV Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BV Financial by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

