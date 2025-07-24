Insider Selling: BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Director Sells 15,250 Shares of Stock

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL - Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Galli sold 15,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $246,592.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 81,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,314,766.53. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BV Financial Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ BVFL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.18. 45,192 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,141. BV Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $170.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BV Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BV Financial by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 71,279 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BV Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BV Financial by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in BV Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 592,370 shares of the company's stock worth $10,201,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. 42.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

