Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 6,400 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNQ Director Stephen W. Laut sold 6,400 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.04, for a total transaction of C$301,056.00.

Get CNQ alerts: Sign Up

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$48.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,907,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454,809. The stock has a market cap of C$103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$40.02 and a 12-month high of C$56.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources's payout ratio is 60.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Gerdes Energy Research lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$74.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Natural Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Natural Resources wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Natural Resources currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here