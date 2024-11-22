Insider Selling: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) CAO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS - Get Free Report) CAO Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $900,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rodney Christo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $885,000.00.

NYSE CCCS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.47. 3,156,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 617.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.63. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The business's fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,722 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 67,047 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.1% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,849 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company's stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

