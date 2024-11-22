Insider Selling: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells 97,511 Shares of Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS - Get Free Report) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 97,511 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,171,107.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,168,188.68. The trade was a 50.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Jo Prigge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 2,489 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $29,868.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. 3,156,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.63. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

