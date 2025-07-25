Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA - Get Free Report) insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 122,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,902,661.24. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get CNTA alerts: Sign Up

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CNTA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 355,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,429. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The business's fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 119,389 shares of the company's stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,506 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,285 shares of the company's stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,836 shares of the company's stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,949 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $703,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNTA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Centessa Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Centessa Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here