Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CF traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,135. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CF Industries's payout ratio is 31.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of CF Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in CF Industries by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 223,413 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 63,622 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 68.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $63,263,000 after acquiring an additional 300,873 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 41,538 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company's stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

