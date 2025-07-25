Insider Selling: Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 500,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $3,275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 92,878,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,352,812.60. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ CIFR traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,751,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,953,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $48.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Custos Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 33.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 55,992 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Jones Trading started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Recommended Stories

