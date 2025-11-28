Free Trial
Insider Selling: Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Director Holly Morrow Evans sold 15,000 shares of Cipher Mining on November 26 at an average price of $18.74 for $281,100, leaving her with 195,512 shares (a 7.13% reduction in her holding).
  • She also sold 16,269 shares on November 12 at an average of $17.39 (~$282,918), indicating multiple insider sales in November.
  • Cipher Mining shares traded around $20.34 (12‑month range $1.86–$25.52) with a market cap of about $8.03 billion; the company recently beat revenue and EPS estimates but remains unprofitable, and analysts hold a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $24.68.
  MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) Director Holly Morrow Evans sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $281,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 195,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,663,894.88. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Holly Morrow Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 12th, Holly Morrow Evans sold 16,269 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $282,917.91.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. 34,179,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,040,479. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -112.97 and a beta of 2.91.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.16%.The company had revenue of $106.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIFR. Compass Point started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $27.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 258.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

