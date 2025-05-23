Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Sells 836 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) Director Lauren States sold 836 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $189,078.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,684,864.07. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:CLH traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.88. The stock had a trading volume of 90,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.23 and a 200 day moving average of $225.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,293,796 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,043,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,704 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $381,602,000 after purchasing an additional 697,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $136,974,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 127.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 899,566 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $177,304,000 after buying an additional 504,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 36,389.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,892 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $71,526,000 after buying an additional 363,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Clean Harbors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.67.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

