Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells 29,700 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) CFO James Cox sold 29,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 333,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,347,626. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts: Sign Up

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $21.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,880,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,141. The stock's 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 61.28%.The company had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Cim LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 74,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Clearwater Analytics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clearwater Analytics

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clearwater Analytics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clearwater Analytics wasn't on the list.

While Clearwater Analytics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here