Insider Selling: Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Major Shareholder Sells 24,925 Shares of Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN - Get Free Report) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 24,925 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $119,889.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 401,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,095.71. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,278 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $21,261.66.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,559 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $22,791.90.

On Monday, February 2nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,800 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $15,352.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,686 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $23,483.18.

On Thursday, January 29th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 15,284 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $66,026.88.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 8,717 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $42,800.47.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,139 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $21,026.12.

On Monday, January 26th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 6,418 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $32,218.36.

On Friday, January 23rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,556 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $29,280.12.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 12,665 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $67,377.80.

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Clene Stock Up 12.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $5.76. 192,488 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.62. Clene Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business's 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clene

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth about $4,523,000. Scoggin Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 75.1% during the third quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 107,250 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Clene by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 114,361 shares of the company's stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 99,481 shares during the period. PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clene by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,801 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Clene in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clene

About Clene

Clene NASDAQ: CLNN, also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company's flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene's platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene's lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

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