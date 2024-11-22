Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CFO Sells 22,714 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT - Get Free Report) CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 22,714 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $641,216.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,035,947.29. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Confluent alerts: Sign Up

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.52. 5,460,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,470. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CFLT

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 40.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Confluent by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Confluent, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Confluent wasn't on the list.

While Confluent currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here