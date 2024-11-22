Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS - Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Wood sold 3,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $31,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,925.80. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CPSS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 37,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,049. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $225.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.17. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $98.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter worth $960,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

