Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS - Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Wood sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $83,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,960,685.90. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Shares of CPSS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 37,827 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,049. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.16.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $100.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $98.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

