Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) COO Sells 14,750 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) COO Sachin Jain sold 14,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $1,749,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 123,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,595,909.38. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Sachin Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Sachin Jain sold 7,335 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $961,838.55.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Sachin Jain sold 3,953 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $474,360.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Sachin Jain sold 7,335 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $770,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Sachin Jain sold 3,953 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $363,676.00.

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CoreWeave Trading Down 6.1%

NASDAQ:CRWV traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.75. 32,696,140 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,219,732. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 7.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.18.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 22,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock worth $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave reported strong Q1 2026 results, with revenue of $2.1 billion and a $99.4 billion backlog, reinforcing the case that demand for its AI infrastructure remains very strong. Article Title

CoreWeave reported strong Q1 2026 results, with revenue of $2.1 billion and a $99.4 billion backlog, reinforcing the case that demand for its AI infrastructure remains very strong. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on CoreWeave to $140 from $120 and kept a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s AI growth opportunity. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target on CoreWeave to $140 from $120 and kept a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s AI growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald also lifted its target to $167 and maintained an Overweight rating, while other coverage reiterated bullish views on CoreWeave’s role in AI infrastructure. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald also lifted its target to $167 and maintained an Overweight rating, while other coverage reiterated bullish views on CoreWeave’s role in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave said it ranked #1 in an independent benchmark for inference speed and price-performance for Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2.6 model, which may support its competitiveness in AI cloud services. Article Title

CoreWeave said it ranked #1 in an independent benchmark for inference speed and price-performance for Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2.6 model, which may support its competitiveness in AI cloud services. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary highlighted CoreWeave as a major AI “superstock” with ties to OpenAI, Meta, and NVIDIA, which keeps the long-term growth narrative alive but adds little new near-term financial detail. Article Title

Commentary highlighted CoreWeave as a major AI “superstock” with ties to OpenAI, Meta, and NVIDIA, which keeps the long-term growth narrative alive but adds little new near-term financial detail. Neutral Sentiment: CoreWeave CEO remarks about 2027 revenue dominance suggest confidence in future growth, but the market appears to be weighing that against execution risk and the company’s heavy spending needs.

CoreWeave CEO remarks about 2027 revenue dominance suggest confidence in future growth, but the market appears to be weighing that against execution risk and the company’s heavy spending needs. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong revenue growth, investors remain cautious because CoreWeave is still posting sizable losses and carrying a high debt load, which continues to limit enthusiasm. Article Title

Despite strong revenue growth, investors remain cautious because CoreWeave is still posting sizable losses and carrying a high debt load, which continues to limit enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Reports of a large insider stock sale and headlines saying the AI growth story is slowing have added to investor concerns and may be contributing to weakness in CRWV shares. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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