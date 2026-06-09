Insider Selling: Corning (NYSE:GLW) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) CEO Wendell Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 908,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Corning Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of GLW stock traded down $13.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.12. 16,527,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,155,601. The firm has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.37.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLW

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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