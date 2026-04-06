Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO Sells $623,816.05 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 6,149 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $623,816.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 228,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,177,267. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, April 5th, William Joseph Brennan sold 6,149 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $623,816.05.

On Wednesday, March 11th, William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $5,884,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,120,122.88.

On Thursday, January 29th, William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $6,384,500.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, William Joseph Brennan sold 18,016 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $2,300,463.04.

On Thursday, January 8th, William Joseph Brennan sold 9,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $1,322,281.04.

On Wednesday, January 7th, William Joseph Brennan sold 10,456 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $1,411,873.68.

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Credo Technology Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.46. 4,151,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,064,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 2.72. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $213.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day moving average is $138.68.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spear Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,705,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,870 shares of the company's stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 1,665.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company's stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 25,068 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearwave Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst note: Zacks highlights Credo’s record Q3 FY26 results — surging revenue and margins driven by AI demand, AEC growth and hyperscaler expansion, supporting higher profitability expectations. Read More.

Analyst note: Zacks highlights Credo’s record Q3 FY26 results — surging revenue and margins driven by AI demand, AEC growth and hyperscaler expansion, supporting higher profitability expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Valuation angle: A Zacks piece points out Credo trades at a discounted P/E relative to growth prospects from AI connectivity and AEC adoption, framing the stock as a potential buy for longer-term investors. Read More.

Valuation angle: A Zacks piece points out Credo trades at a discounted P/E relative to growth prospects from AI connectivity and AEC adoption, framing the stock as a potential buy for longer-term investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry/technology support: Seeking Alpha argues the recent selloff over “copper vs optical” fears is overdone — Credo’s copper-based AEC tech is energy-efficient for low-latency XPU links and the company is diversifying with ZeroFlap transceivers and OmniConnect, which supports long-term demand. Read More.

Industry/technology support: Seeking Alpha argues the recent selloff over “copper vs optical” fears is overdone — Credo’s copper-based AEC tech is energy-efficient for low-latency XPU links and the company is diversifying with ZeroFlap transceivers and OmniConnect, which supports long-term demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Legal overhang cleared: Coverage notes a confidential licensing and settlement with TE Connectivity resolved Active Electrical Cable litigation — this removes a material legal uncertainty that had weighed on the stock. Read More.

Legal overhang cleared: Coverage notes a confidential licensing and settlement with TE Connectivity resolved Active Electrical Cable litigation — this removes a material legal uncertainty that had weighed on the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage: A head‑to‑head piece comparing Credo and Synaptics provides context on market positioning but contains no new company-specific catalysts likely to move the stock materially today. Read More.

Comparative coverage: A head‑to‑head piece comparing Credo and Synaptics provides context on market positioning but contains no new company-specific catalysts likely to move the stock materially today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: Several senior execs (CEO William Brennan, COO Yat Tung Lam, CFO Daniel Fleming, CTO Chi Fung Cheng) sold shares on April 2–5 at an average price of $101.45. Each sale reduced individual ownership by small percentages (CEO ~2.6–2.7%, CTO ~2.2%, CFO ~0.55%, COO ~0.12%), which can create short-term selling pressure or signal profit-taking. SEC filings: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.33.

View Our Latest Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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