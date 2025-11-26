Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells 43,224 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total transaction of $6,850,571.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 352,437 shares in the company, valued at $55,857,740.13. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.99, for a total value of $10,674,036.88.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 41,468 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total transaction of $6,259,179.92.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16.

Datadog Stock Down 0.4%

DDOG stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.97, a PEG ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average of $141.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.63 and a 1-year high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $207.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 3.3% in the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 13.8% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

