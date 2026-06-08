Insider Selling: Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 37,934 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv sold 37,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.55, for a total value of $16,104,879.70. Following the sale, the director owned 122,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,135,589.10. This represents a 23.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $400.14. 8,515,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,503,263. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.17 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $247.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.80. The company has a market capitalization of $258.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. Susquehanna set a $289.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. CLSA upgraded Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

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Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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