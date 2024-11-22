Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $318,275.07 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get DexCom alerts: Sign Up

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,451,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,169. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in DexCom by 100.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 492.2% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DexCom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DexCom wasn't on the list.

While DexCom currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here