Insider Selling: Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Sells 29,837 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) Director Kevin Bitterman sold 29,837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $1,819,161.89. Following the sale, the director directly owned 647,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,447,711.94. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Bitterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, Kevin Bitterman sold 13,033 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $797,228.61.

On Friday, July 18th, Kevin Bitterman sold 664 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $40,590.32.

Shares of IRON stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. 224,396 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,410. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $68.73. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 37.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRON shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 798.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 38.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 13,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 947 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company's stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

