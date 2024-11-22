Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells 1,855 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 1,855 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $315,312.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,019,501.74. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DASH traded up $4.07 on Friday, reaching $177.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,231,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,685. The company's fifty day moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day moving average is $128.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.16.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of DoorDash from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DoorDash from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

