Insider Selling: DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells 67,693 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 67,693 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $13,581,246.59. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,068,937.34. This represents a 62.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Stanley Tang sold 23,125 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $4,421,268.75.

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DoorDash Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ DASH traded up $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.45. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DoorDash from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 979 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company's stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 124.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company's stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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