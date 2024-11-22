Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 3,151 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG - Get Free Report) insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $137,730.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,631,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,002,452.43. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,612,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,460. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.82.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 0.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the company's stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 18.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.85.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

