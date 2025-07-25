Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells 10,416 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH - Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $296,543.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,989,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,629,420.77. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DFH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. 553,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,151. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 136,519 shares of the company's stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company's stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

