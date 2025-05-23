Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells 159,254 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $10,641,352.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Dutch Bros alerts: Sign Up

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 119,112 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $7,855,436.40.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 155,322 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $10,599,173.28.

On Monday, May 19th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $38,280,502.52.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $13,824,956.93.

On Monday, February 24th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BROS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.63. 1,110,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,961. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $533,465,000 after purchasing an additional 153,070 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company's stock worth $341,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,435 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,095,000 after acquiring an additional 627,875 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 29.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,420,200 shares of the company's stock worth $211,163,000 after purchasing an additional 788,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dutch Bros, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dutch Bros wasn't on the list.

While Dutch Bros currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here