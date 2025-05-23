Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells 275 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) SVP Olivier Blachier sold 275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $19,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,739.06. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Entegris Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business's 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Entegris from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

