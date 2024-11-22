Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Sells 1,094 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA - Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $76,109.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of FWONA stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,905. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula One Group stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,079 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company's stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

