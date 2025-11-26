Insider Selling: GAP (NYSE:GAP) Insider Sells $1,675,971.00 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) insider Julie Gruber sold 62,073 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,009,665. The trade was a 62.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GAP Price Performance

GAP stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,527,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,796. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.17. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.90 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 5.86%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. GAP has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. GAP's payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GAP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised GAP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAP. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at $63,674,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 101.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,184,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,041 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 2,197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 645,150 shares of the company's stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 617,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,207,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

