Insider Selling: GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL - Get Free Report) Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 50,000 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.33, for a total value of C$3,366,610.60.

Patrick Joseph Dovigi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 9th, Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 250,000 shares of GFL Environmental stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total value of C$17,125,500.00.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of GFL stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$67.46. The company's stock had a trading volume of 400,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,353. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of C$41.90 and a 52-week high of C$71.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental's payout ratio is currently -5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GFL Environmental to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded GFL Environmental to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

