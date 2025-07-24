Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 110,600 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY - Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 110,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $1,156,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,205,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,528,379.40. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hagerty Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Hagerty stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 218,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,176. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $319.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $299.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Hagerty by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,438,000 after acquiring an additional 743,597 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Hagerty by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 124,336 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Hagerty by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 607,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,023 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at $2,909,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hagerty by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company's stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

