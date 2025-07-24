Insider Selling: Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells 19,290 Shares of Stock

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $3,568,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,820,440. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,472,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,750.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00.

NYSE:HSY traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,129,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,697. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.89. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Hershey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Hershey by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company's stock worth $2,110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,997 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 18,311.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,010,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,728,460,000 after buying an additional 1,005,127 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6,721.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 819,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,150,000 after buying an additional 807,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,858,000 after buying an additional 557,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company's stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

