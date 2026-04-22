Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells 19,645 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 19,645 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $588,564.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 262,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,878,101.84. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 36,922 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $956,279.80.

On Friday, April 17th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,005 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $501,079.15.

On Monday, April 6th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 3,975 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $79,420.50.

On Friday, March 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,217 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $219,088.09.

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Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 2.7%

HIMS stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. 32,054,280 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,470,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.32. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $617.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Trending Headlines about Hims & Hers Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: HIMS is expanding into perimenopause and menopause treatment options to address rising U.S. demand for hormone therapy and strained estrogen‑patch supplies—this broadens the women's health product set and reduces reliance on any single category. Read More.

HIMS is expanding into perimenopause and menopause treatment options to address rising U.S. demand for hormone therapy and strained estrogen‑patch supplies—this broadens the women's health product set and reduces reliance on any single category. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor momentum around HIMS’ peptide program (and reports of a potential Novo Nordisk tie and FDA peptide developments) has been a key bullish catalyst, driving the large one‑week rally that preceded today's pullback. Read More.

Investor momentum around HIMS’ peptide program (and reports of a potential Novo Nordisk tie and FDA peptide developments) has been a key bullish catalyst, driving the large one‑week rally that preceded today's pullback. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: HIMS is investing in a data‑driven, personalized care platform (adding labs and multi‑cancer testing) to increase customer lifetime value—strategic but longer‑term and not an immediate revenue catalyst. Read More.

HIMS is investing in a data‑driven, personalized care platform (adding labs and multi‑cancer testing) to increase customer lifetime value—strategic but longer‑term and not an immediate revenue catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: several price‑target moves and a consensus “Hold” bias mean broker commentary could amplify short‑term swings but currently offers no clear directional push. Read More.

Analyst coverage is mixed: several price‑target moves and a consensus “Hold” bias mean broker commentary could amplify short‑term swings but currently offers no clear directional push. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold sizable blocks of shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan in mid‑April (~54,927 shares across dates), which can weigh on sentiment despite being pre‑planned. Read More.

Insider selling: CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold sizable blocks of shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan in mid‑April (~54,927 shares across dates), which can weigh on sentiment despite being pre‑planned. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: Amazon launched a GLP‑1 weight‑loss program, raising the prospect of a large new entrant in prescription telehealth and ongoing obesity care—this increases pressure in HIMS’ high‑growth medication categories. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,925,666 shares of the company's stock worth $679,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,783,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,065,399,000 after purchasing an additional 223,892 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $609,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,525 shares of the company's stock worth $237,210,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,764 shares of the company's stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 608,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company's stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Further Reading

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