Insider Selling: Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider Sells 3,650 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT - Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,650 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $92,892.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,124,352.60. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Immunovant Stock Up 1.2 %

Immunovant stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 506,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,173. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.66. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,537,571 shares of the company's stock worth $357,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company's stock worth $209,314,000 after buying an additional 650,506 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 57.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,909 shares of the company's stock worth $89,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,167,000 after acquiring an additional 303,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company's stock worth $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 484,332 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $48.10.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

